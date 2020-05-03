Yediyurappa Requests Maharashtra CM To Release Six TMC water Due To Shortage; Pens Letter

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday wrote a letter to his counterpart Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over drinking water shortage. In the letter, Karnataka CM has requested CM Thackeray to release six TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water from his state's reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet the acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka.

Yediyurappa said that North Karnataka districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadagiri, and Raichur are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to the onset of summer during early days of March this year.

What the letter stated:

In the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Karnataka CM wrote, "I request you to kindly direct the concerned authorities to release 3 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoirs to Krishna river and 3 TMC of water from Ujjaini reservoir to Bhima river on humanitarian grounds for drinking purpose."

He further reminded his counterpart that even in the past, the Maharashtra government has released water from its reservoirs to meet the drinking water shortage in drought-affected areas of Karnataka.

(With ANI Inputs)