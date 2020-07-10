3 Staff Members At K'taka CM's Residence Test COVID Positive; Yediyurappa To Self-isolate

On Friday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa decided to go into self-quarantine for a few days after some of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. When an electrician, driver and pilot staff member working at 'Krishna', his office-cum-residence tested positive, Yediyurappa cancelled his day's engagements. Reportedly, Yediyurappa did not come in contact with the infected staff members.

Maintaining that he is healthy, the Karnataka CM stated that he would continue chairing meetings via video conferencing. He also requested the people of the state to take requisite precautions, maintain social distancing and compulsorily wear masks. This is the second time when employees at 'Krishna' have tested positive for COVID-19.

2,228 new cases in Karnataka

Karnataka witnessed a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with 2,228 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus between 5 pm on July 8 and 5 pm on July 9. The state's COVID-19 tally surged to 31,105 including 17,782 active cases. After 17 people died owing to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Karnataka's death toll rose to 486. On July 9, 20,028 samples were tested in various laboratories across the state. Out of Karnataka's total increase in cases, Bengaluru accounted for 1,373 new COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 7,93,802 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 4,95,516 patients have been discharged while 21,604 fatalities have been reported. The recovery rate and mortality rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63% and 2.72% respectively. Speaking to the media, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that testing was being ramped up to ensure the detection of the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

He added that around 2.7 lakh samples were being tested for the novel coronavirus on a daily basis. According to him, India had not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19 yet. At the same time, he conceded that there was slightly higher local transmission in some small pockets.

Around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily. Despite being such a large country, we've not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. Though there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (2/2) https://t.co/03VgM1N1iN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

