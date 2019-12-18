K'taka CM Welcomes HC Order To Probe BDA Works, Urges ACB To Look Into BBMP Projects Too

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa welcomed the order passed by the Karnataka High Court to investigate the works taken up by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in the state. Following this development, he also urged to probe the contracts taken up by BDA as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the last two years. He stated that the Anti-Corruption Bureau should also pay attention to the poor quality of work done by BBMP as well.

BS Yediyurappa on BDA, BBMP work

The Chief Minister said that many projects especially the road works conducted by BDA and BBMP are of poor quality and officials have failed to ensure quality work by contractors. Aditionnaly, he said that probe must be comprehensive and ACB should not wait till the deadline to submit its report. "If the poor quality works are identified, the government can withhold payments. My government will never give a chance for poor quality works. We will closely monitor the quality of works taken up by BDA and BBMP in coming days," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the government will initiate measures to set up industrial clusters based on the agriculture produces grown in a particular region. He added that they will offer attractive concessions to those setting up agri-related units. He called upon farmers to minimise chemicals in agriculture by switching to organic farming.

Yediyurappa on state government measures for agriculture

"We are giving more thrust to organic farming. It is the only way to minimise poisonous chemicals and its negative effect on the growers and consumers. Already discussions are taking place on a large scale. I am planning to hold meetings with farmers in each taluk every month to create awareness about it," the chief minister added.

Yediyurappa said a mega convention is going on in Shivamogga on organic farming where thousands of farmers have enrolled themselves. He recalled how his 'per drop, more crop' drive resulted in a micro-irrigation project in 26,000 acres in 2012 when he was the chief minister. Yediyurappa said India has slipped to the 102nd spot among 117 nations in the Global Hunger Index and lamented that an estimated 40 per cent of foodgrains go waste in the country annually.

