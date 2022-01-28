Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Found Hanging At Bengaluru Home; CM Bommai Rushes To Hospital

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar on Friday.

Soundarya Neeraj, in her early 30s, was a doctor by profession and worked at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was living with her husband, Dr Neeraj, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College. She got married in 2019.

The incident came to light around 10 am when the house help knocked on Soundarya's bedroom door but received no response. When her husband opened the door, Soundarya was found hanging to the ceiling fan. Her body has been taken to a government-run Bowring hospital for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family.

The news has shocked the family and the state BJP unit. According to reports, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rushed to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console Yediyurappa. So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind by Soundarya.

According to the police, the prima facie evidence indicates suicide.