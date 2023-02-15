Yes Bank-DHFL Scam: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Grant Of Medical Bail To Kapil Wadhawan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 15 will hear a plea seeking a grant of medical bail to the former CMD and promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Kapil Wadhawan. Notably, Wadhawan who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with his brother Dheeraj, is the main accused in the Yes Bank- DHFL scam wherein 17 banks were defrauded out of more than Rs 34,000 crores.

Notably, this development comes after the Delhi HC on Feb 4 extended interim bail of businessman Ajay Nawandar, arrested in the Yes Bank-DHFL alleged bank fraud case, on medical grounds. The court extended Nawandar's interim bail on medical grounds till March 27.

What is the Yes Bank-DHFL scam?

The CBI filed an FIR in response to a complaint made by the Union Bank of India on February 11th, 2022. In the FIR, besides DHFL Ltd, Kapil Wadhwan, Dheeraj Wadhawan; Sudhakar Shelly, Amaryllis Realtors, Skylark Buildcon Pvt. Ltd, Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd, SOB Constructions Pvt. Ltd Township Developers Pvt. Ltd, Shishir Realty Pvt. Ltd, SunblInk Real Estate Pvt. Ltd and other unidentified individuals, including public servants, have been named for allegedly being part of a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore.

According to the CBI's supplementary chargesheet, Kapil Wadhwan allegedly approved loans totalling over Rs 400 crore to businesses owned by co-accused Sanjay Chhabria without adhering to the rules. Between January and May 2018, as per the CBI, loans of Rs 316 crore and Rs 100 crore were given to Chhabriaa-owned Radius Estate & Developers and Radius Estate Projects, respectively. These loans were allegedly approved by Kapil Wadhawan.

As per the CBI chargesheet, Kapil had previously approved loan disbursements without noting the credit process or appraisal in emails. The charge sheet said that Chhabriaa diverted a sizeable portion of the loans that DHFL had approved for the Radius business.

The CBI claimed that a Rs 632 crore loan granted by Yes Bank to the Wadhwan family's Belief Realtor was not applied to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project, in suburban Bandra, for which it was intended. Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rana Kapoor and Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabariaa thus conspired to cheat Yes Bank and DHFL, the CBI claimed in its chargesheet.

The promoters of the DHFL are already in prison in connection with the numerous cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with alleged frauds caused to Yes Bank.