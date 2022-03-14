Yes Madam Launches India’s First Offline Lounge , Plans To Expand With 12 More Lounges In 2022

Yes Madam, India's most affordable and highest-rated beauty app launches an offline lounge to provide beauty services at Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Ghaziabad.

Yes Madam, popular for their pocket-friendly and premium quality beauty services is now launching their services offline from 12th March. The lounge will be situated in Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Ghaziabad and the big boss star Bandagi Kalra was invited.. The lounge area is about 440 square feet. The luxurious beauty services offered include nail extensions, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, premium facials, permanent makeup, and party makeup. The convenient timings are from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. The aim of this launch is to offer various advanced beauty services to the customers.

Current prospects for the FY (2022) regarding this launch include establishing more than 12 lounges that would be providing specific premium beauty services, unlike other salons. Also, the famous web-based beauty and wellness service provider aims to establish more than 70+ outlets in the FY (2025). In the future, these services would be provided on the Android/IOS App, which is the backbone of Yes Madam. The founder of Yes Madam, Mr. Aditya Arya along with the board of directors Mrs. Garima Sharma, Mrs. Yukti Arya, and Ms. Akanksha Vishnoi quote “we believe in thinking differently and the way we challenge the existing services makes us transparent, affordable, and user friendly. We now aim to provide advanced beauty services for all the women who need them”. Yes Madam also has international marketing plans for Dubai in the coming years.

Yes Madam is the highest-rated beauty app for PAN-India with a vision to provide affordable beauty services to women right at their doorsteps. The platform was established with an aim to decrease the hassle of going to a salon as women these days have a lot of commitments, but sometimes forget to invest in themselves. Most women are fans of beauty services but affordable beauty services give that extra satisfaction to all of us. Yes Madam is that platform that provides beauty services starting only from the rate of Rs. 6 per minute.

