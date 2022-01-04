Yimkhiung tribe intensifies agitation for creation of Shamator district in Nagaland

Kohima, Jan 4 (PTI) The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) intensified its demand for upgrading Shamator sub-division in Tuensang district of Nagaland into a full-fledged district.

The apex body of the Yimkhiung tribe began its first phase of agitation on Monday by shutting down government offices and business establishments for three hours from 9 am to 12 pm.

The first phase of the agitation was a peaceful demonstration for the upgradation of Shamator into a district, said YTC general secretary S Tsuyihba.

"The purpose of the agitation is to show our resentment to the state government's failure to deliver its full fledged district administration headquarter to Shamator which was assured by the government," said a statement issued by the YTC.

The YTC has "recalled" members of the tribe serving in different organisations as a sign of resentment, Tsuyihba said.

Members of the tribe in different political parties and Shamator-Chessore MLA S Keoshu Yimchunger will also resign by January 5 if the demand is not fulfilled by the government, he said.

The YTC would continue the agitation in a phased manner till the demand for a district is fulfilled, Tsuyihba said.

The state government while creating three new districts -- Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima -- on December 18 had also agreed in principle to grant district status to Shamator.

However, the state government has been of the opinion that the upgradation of Shamator into a full-fledged district would be done only after the two communities in the area -- Yimkhiung and Tikhir -- come to a proper understanding and remain united. PTI NBS SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)