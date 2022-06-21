Yoga Can Help Promote Love, Unity: MoS Jitendra Singh

Yoga can help develop unity and love, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a veiled reference to Pakistan at the International Border in Jammu's Octerio Border Outpost on Tuesday.

Singh, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) D K Boora, performed various asanas at the event in Suchetgarh sector here, which is one of the 75 iconic locations in the country chosen for the International Yoga Day.

"I think our neighbouring country can also create an environment of unity and love with us through (practice of) yoga," Singh said in reply to a question posed by the media about his message to Pakistan.

He said International Yoga Day is now celebrated across the globe every year on June 21 after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister and brought a resolution in this connection.

The minister said post Covid situation, the Centre is trying to connect the entire world together through the theme of yoga and humanity.

BSF's sniffer, too, were part of the celebrations.

The army's Northern Command and various other formations across Jammu region performed yoga from high altitude to riverine areas.

The police and Central Reserve Police Force, too, performed yoga in all the 10 districts of Jammu region with a message to adopt yoga as way of life to remain fit and healthy.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)