Yoga Day 2022: 77-year-old Anjali Goswami Inspires As She Performs 'Surya Namaskar'; Watch

As the world celebrates the 8th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21, 77-year-old Anjali Goswami inspired everyone by performing Surya Namaskar with ease.

In the video, the septuagenarian from Assam's Guwahati is seen performing Surya Namaskar and other yoga asanas which require flexibility, core strength and coordination of the body, to mark International Yoga Day 2022. Yoga asanas require a lot of practice and strength but Anjali Goswami performed them with such ease in spite of her old age. While performing yoga exercises without any difficulty and inspiring several people, Goswami has shown that by practising yoga and inculcating it into the lifestyle, one can show flexibility and bodily strength even at the age of 77.

Practising yoga not only increases flexibility in one's body but keeps the body strong and healthy like that of Anjali Goswami who at the age of 77 is still performing Surya Namaskar and other yoga asanas without difficulty. Her inspiring video will increase the awareness of Yoga and will inspire several people to choose yoga in their lifestyle.

'Yoga makes us conscious': PM Modi

On June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the 8th International Celebration of Yoga Day 2022 from Karnataka's Mysuru Palace. On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of Yoga while leading the mega 'Yoga for Humanity' event in Mysuru.

Addressing the International Yoga Day event at Mysuru palace in Karnataka, PM Modi on Tuesday said, "The yoga energy which has been nurtured for centuries by the spiritual centres of India like Mysore, today that yoga energy is giving direction to world health. Today yoga is becoming a mutual basis for global cooperation. Today Yoga is giving the confidence of healthy life to mankind." Emphasising the significance of yoga PM Modi said, "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe. This whole universe starts from our own bodies and souls. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness."

International Yoga Day 2022

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2014, for the first time, presented the proposal of observing the International Day of Yoga during his address at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Later on December 11, 2014, the UNGA declared June 21 to be observed as the International Day of Yoga. This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Notably, the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme, named “Guardian Ring”, under which participation of people performing yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west. It is pertinent to mention that for two consecutive years 2020 and 2021, International Yoga Day was celebrated digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.