Yoga Day 2023: Indian Army Braces Up To Perform 108 Surya Namaskars In Prayagraj

Surya Namaskar plays a pivotal role in a person's fitness routine by marshalling one's mind and body in synchronicity with nature. A key component of Yoga, Surya Namaskar helps in providing complete fitness.

To celebrate this ancient fitness technique, 108 bravehearts of the Indian Army will be attempting 108 Surya Namaskars on International Yoga Day on the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj. Also called Sun Salutation, Surya Namaskar is a yogic practice of paying respects to the sun. It is mainly practised at dawn.

Surya Namaskar can benefit people in many ways. It improves physical and mental strength, command over the body, calmness of the mind, balances energies, and gives inner peace. It is a powerful technique to make one more mindful, improves blood circulation, tones the spine, neck, shoulders, hands, and legs. Psychologically, it regulates the interconnectedness of the body, breath, and mind, and makes one calmer, boosts energy levels and sharpens awareness which helps lose weight and benefits skin and hair.

Indian Army Braces Up for Yoga Day

Indian Army’s bravehearts will perform the Surya Namaskars at the picturesque Saraswati Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna. The Saraswati Ghat is just a few meters from the Triveni Sangam where the abundant waters of the Yamuna merge with the Ganga and the Saraswati. Yoga at this place is a mystic, rejuvenating and memorable experience.

The military personnel participating in the exercise are from various formations in Prayagraj, which include OD Fort, Purva Uttar Pradesh Sub Area and Chheoki Station.

In 2022, the Indian Army’s Southern Command participated in Yoga Day. Centralised Yoga Asanas were performed as per the “Common Yoga Protocol” at the Milkha Singh Sports Complex, Pune. A large number of Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks participated along with their families.

The Indian Army recognises this century-old practice as an effective stress buster and an alternative physical regimen. The Indian Army encourages its soldiers to learn and adapt various Yoga techniques to improve their mental concentration at work and develop a positive outlook in life. Soldiers participating in various sports and competitions have shown better results once Yoga is formally co-opted into their curriculum. The families and dependents of the troops showed active participation and it shows Yoga is becoming an essential part of the lifestyle of the Indian Armed Forces.