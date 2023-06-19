Yoga In UN, Private Dinner With Biden: PM Modi Set To Create History In America

With the changing global dimensions, the friendship between India and America is forging new heights. Despite being miles apart, the two countries are continuously working towards building a strong bond of friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States in the coming week (from June 21 to June 25) will surely give a boost the existing ties between the two countries.

While chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ are echoing all across New York, the country is all set to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. In fact, US President Joe Biden is also preparing to host a private dinner for PM Modi, who is arriving as a guest on a state visit.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day state visit to the United States from June 21. While PM Modi has been to the US many times before, his visit to the foreign country this time is being termed special as it will be his first state visit to the US as the Prime Minister. In addition to this, PM Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the combined Assembly of both houses of the US Parliament twice – the ‘House of Representatives' and the 'Senate'.

PM to lead Yoga Day celebrations in New York

The Prime Minister’s visit to the United States will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters. Notably, June 21 was recognised as the International Day of Yoga by the UN General Assembly in December 2014.

The president of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, diplomatic representatives of almost the entire UN membership of over 190 countries, and top Indian-American diaspora figures in various domains will also join PM Modi at the event.

Biden to host private dinner for PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by his US counterpart Joe Biden and his family for an intimate dinner on June 21, a day before the highly-anticipated state dinner at the White House. It is being reported that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an official invitation to PM Modi who has seemingly accepted it as well.

PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress

The Indian Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22. Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer were among those who extended the invitation to him. Following this, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23 will jointly host a luncheon for PM Modi.

PM Modi to talk to Indian diaspora

Apart from official state engagements, he will also meet citizens of Indian origin living in the US. In the last stop of his visit, PM Modi is going to hold discussions with the heads of commercial and business companies as well. On the same day, PM Modi will leave for Cairo from the US for a two-day visit to Egypt.

Why is PM Modi’s US visit important?

It is believed that this visit of PM Modi will open the doors of mutual cooperation between India and America in the field of technology, which is considered very sensitive and important in the newly developed world. Apart from giving impetus to business and commercial relations between India and America, the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the US is also expected to increase defense cooperation between the two countries.

Recently, American Defense Minister Lloyd J. Austin visited India. During his visit, the Defense Minister of India discussed the issue of indigenous production of high military equipment and jet engines. It is being speculated that during PM Modi's visit, India may sign an agreement with General Electric, the American company that manufactures these jet engines. Along with this, there can be an agreement on introducing a regulatory system to make US exports easier for India.