Yogendra Yadav Issues Statement After Being Suspended From Samyukt Kisan Morcha

After facing a one-month suspension from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha from participating in the ongoing farmers’ protest, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Friday accepted the umbrella body’s decision and said in a statement that he respects the decision taken by the SKM leaders and added that it is an Indian value to share the misery of one’s opponents.

However, he added that he regrets hurting the sentiments of the leaders of the farmer organization by not conceding them before meeting the kin of the deceased BJP party worker Shubham Mishra, who also died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. In the statement, Yadav urged that he respects the ‘historic’ movement by farmers against the farm laws introduced by the BJP government and his intentions were not of hurting anyone’s sentiment by his move.

मैं संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की सामूहिक निर्णय प्रक्रिया का सम्मान करता हूं और इस प्रक्रिया के तहत दी गई सजा को सहर्ष स्वीकार करता हूं।



किसान आंदोलन देश के लिए आशा की एक किरण बनकर आया है।इसकी एकता और सामूहिक निर्णय प्रक्रिया को बनाए रखना आज के वक्त की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत है।



मेरा बयानः pic.twitter.com/xasPeegFNo — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 22, 2021

Tribute to BJP's Shubham not in his honour, but a gesture of humanity: Yadav

He further added that his tribute to Shubham Mishra was not in his honour, but was a gesture of humanity to condole the death of a human, who had lost his life in an unfortunate incident. He believes that these values are imbibed in the Indian culture and by sharing the misery of their opponents, no movement falls frail.

In his statement, Yadav explains, “After attending the tribute meeting of four martyr farmers and a journalist at Lakhimpur Kheri, I went to the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who died in the same incident, not in his honour but to offer condolences to his family. It is in line with humanity and Indian culture to share in the misery of one's opponents. It is my understanding that any movement is not weakened but strengthened by the public expression of human sentiments.”

The Swaraj India chief went on to add that collective opinion is important than individual belief to run a mammoth agitation like farmers’ protest, therefore he respects the punishment announced by the farmer’s body, he expressed his continued support to the farmers’ agitation.

He further added, “In any movement, the collective opinion prevails above individual understanding. I am sorry that I did not talk to other comrades of Samyukt Kisan Morcha before taking this decision. I am also sad and sorry that this news has hurt many colleagues involved in the farmers' movement. I respect the collective decision-making process of the United Kisan Morcha and gladly accept the punishment imposed under this process. I will continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic peasant movement.”

शहीद किसान श्रद्धांजलि सभा से वापिसी में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता शुभम मिश्रा के घर गए। परिवार ने हम पर गुस्सा नही किया। बस दुखी मन से सवाल पूछे: क्या हम किसान नहीं? हमारे बेटे का क्या कसूर था? आपके साथी ने एक्शन रिएक्शन वाली बात क्यों कही?

उनके सवाल कान में गूंज रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/q0sYAT8gV6 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 12, 2021

Image: Twitter/ PTI