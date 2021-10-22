Miffed with Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav's visit to deceased BJP workers' home in Lakhimpur, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday suspended Yadav for 1 month. On October 12, when the four farmers and one journalist were being cremated by farmers, Yadav along with some supporters, met with BJP worker Shubham Mishra's family. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had justified the mob-lynching of BJP workers saying it was a 'reaction' to Ashish Mishra mowing down four farmers. Eight people had been killed in clashes between BJP workers and farmers in Lakhimpur on October 3.

Yogendra Yadav suspended for 1 month

Sharing a photo of his visit, Yadav had claimed that Mishra's father had questioned the farmers asking, 'Are we not farmers? What was wrong with our son? Why did your partner say an action-reaction thing?'. He also shared a video of him countering Rakesh Tikait's 'action-reaction' jibe saying 'no matter what color a man wears a gamchha, justice should be given to all'. Yadav was the first farmer and politician to visit the deceased BJP workers' homes. UP police have released photos on lynchers who had attacked the two BJP workers and Ashish Mishra's driver, seeking information.

शहीद किसान श्रद्धांजलि सभा से वापिसी में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता शुभम मिश्रा के घर गए। परिवार ने हम पर गुस्सा नही किया। बस दुखी मन से सवाल पूछे: क्या हम किसान नहीं? हमारे बेटे का क्या कसूर था? आपके साथी ने एक्शन रिएक्शन वाली बात क्यों कही?

Farmers' rail roko

On October 18, farmers held a nationwide ‘rail roko' agitation squatting on rail tracks in Punjab's Devi Dasspura village, Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar. Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that rail traffic was not disrupted anywhere and the protest was peaceful. Farmers have demanded for Union MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.