Yogi Adityanath Acts Tough On Dumping Of Bodies In Rivers, Orders Patrols & Proposes Fine

Taking strict action on the dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga river, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of directions on Friday. Most importantly, he directed the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual. Moreover, the heads of rural and urban local bodies will form committees to ensure that no dead body is immersed in any river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for this purpose.

If any dead body is seen floating in a water body, it should be laid to rest as per the respective religious rituals. Additionally, he empowered the local authority to impose a fine on dumping dead bodies in rivers. Observing that rivers get polluted if dead bodies or animals are immersed in them, he stated that the state, as well as the Union government, was conducting a special programme to clean rivers. Adityanath also called for the formulation of a plan in collaboration with various departments so that no dead body is dumped in a river at any cost.

Bloated bodies spotted floating in Ganga

Nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar on Tuesday raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified as COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Tuesday morning. The spot in Uttar Pradesh is nearly 55 km away from Buxar and the number of bodies spotted in Uttar Pradesh is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat through the National Mission for Clean Ganga issued a 5-point compliance order to states which the river and its tributaries pass through. The Union Minister has directed the state administration to take necessary action and sought a report on the same within 14 days. In a letter to state authorities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga told authorities to cremate the unidentified dead bodies in accordance with COVID-safety protocol.