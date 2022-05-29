Yogi Adityanath Addresses UP BJP's Executive Meet; Lauds Central And State Govt Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, May 29, said that the proper and honest implementation of the Central and State government's schemes brought changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Addressing Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive meet, CM Adityanath lauded several schemes implemented by the Government of India and said, "Before 2014 in Uttar Pradesh, the streets of villages were not walkable. There used to be piles of garbage. After Swachh Bharat, today villages are now clean. Now you can walk in villages, there is no problem. On one hand, it changed the image of the village and on the other hand, it protected woman’s dignity. It also saved children from encephalitis."

Speaking about encephalitis in UP, CM Adityanath said that thousands of people used to die every year due to the disease but in the last five years, deaths have been reduced by 95%.

“Where there used to be 1500 to 2000 deaths due to encephalitis in past, we reduced deaths by 95 per cent in our 5 years after the honest implementation of Swachh Bharat in Uttar Pradesh. The result is that an innocent, who could have died from an illness...Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave the child the right to life. And all of this became possible because of Prime Minister's vision," he said.

The UP Chief Minister also elaborated on the PM Awaas Yojana and informed that over 43 lakh people have been allocated houses under the Central government scheme.

"Has anyone ever thought that the poor would have their own house? 43.5 lakh poor people are allotted houses under PM Awaas Yojana and CM Awaas. This is not just about providing them with houses, it is an attempt to bring a massive change in their life and bring them on the path of self-reliance," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

'People votes for our honest work': CM Yogi

Recalling Central government schemes, CM Yogi said that through the Central and state government schemes, the people of Uttar Pradesh sensed the working of the double engine. "And the result of this was that the people of Uttar Pradesh rejected all the misinformation by the opposition and voted to bring BJP back to UP," he said.

"The mandate of 2022, clearly states that if you work honestly for the villages, farmers, poor, women, youths, and every section of the societies, then people will leave aside caste and religion and will stand with you... During the COVID pandemic, looking at the programmes ran by the BJP government in the state, half of the population rejected all the wrong myths and put their faith in the state government, and supported all the BJP candidates in the elections," CM Adityanath added.

The UP Chief Minister said that for the first time the BJP has a majority in the state legislative assembly and the council. He also announced that the new government is committed to fulfilling the resolutions that they had promised before the polls and for that budgetary allocations were already made.