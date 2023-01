Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav Pay Tribute To Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur On His Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Other leaders including Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid their respect for Thakur.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Adityanath described Thakur as a voice of the oppressed and downtrodden.

"Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, voice of the oppressed and downtrodden, former Bihar CM 'Jannanayak' Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. His life devoted to social harmony is an inspiration for all of us," he said.

BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also paid his tributes.

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak' served as the chief minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

