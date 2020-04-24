Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Track Down Stranded Migrant Workers & Bring Them Back

In an attempt to help the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his officials to track down the workers who hail from UP and draw a plan to bring them back. Yogi Adityanatah has assured that all the workers who would be brought back from other states would undergo the mandatory quarantine period for up to 14 days before being allowed to return to their homes. Each worker would also be given Rs 1,000 and a ration kit when they go home.

Read: Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Major Step In COVID Fight; Puts Cap On Rates For Tests

Read: COVID-19: 75 Fresh Cases Reported, Total At 1,412 In Uttar Pradesh

In addition to this, Yogi Adityanath has also assured that the workers that will be brought back from other states will be provided employment so that they never have to ferry to other states in search of work. All departments have been directed to prepare a presentation for creating jobs within a week, said an official release.

As per sources within the Uttar Pradesh Government, the officials are looking to creat employment opportunities for about 15 lakh people in the next six months.

The UP CM suggested that employment should be provided through the Common Service Center at the village level. In order to bring the state economy on track, Yogi Adityanath also suggested that employment can be created by providing training in relation to mobile repairing, polytechnics, science labs, ITIs, etc.

Read: 28 People Held For Gathering In Community Panchayat Breaching Lockdown Rules In UP's Shamli

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Soars To 23077 With 718 Dead And 4749 Recovered

(with inputs from agencies)