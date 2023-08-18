Yogi Adityanath Calls For Greater Youth Involvement In Policymaking At Y20 Summit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur Friday (August 18) attended the Youth20 (Y20) summit under G20 in Varanasi. The Government of India, in association with the Department of youth affairs and Ministry of Youth affairs and Sports, is hosting a four-day event from August 17 to August 20 with an aim to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of youth.

Addressing the Y20 summit 2023, Yogi Adityanath said, "We believe in democratic traditions. We are a nation with the largest youth population. The theme of G20, ‘one earth, one family, one future,’ aligns with India’s age old concept of Vasudev Katumbkam. People with good character believe in the concept of one world, one family. Our youth are the future policymakers. Their participation in nation building is very essential."

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports, who was at the conference, said, "India, which is known for its rich cultural history, art, assumed the responsibility of hosting the G20 prestigious event. As the host of G20, India has an essential role in shaping the discussions and fostering collaboration among member countries. Varanasi is one of the oldest living cities. It is a city of learning, literature, art and music, especially Hindustani classical music. It is also famous for its temples, gardens, festivals and rituals that attract millions of tourists from across the world every year."

"One Earth, One Family, One Future, to achieve this common goal Y20 identified five areas that guided the discussion and will help shape future actions. These themes represent the core areas where the young generation seeks to make a lasting impact," he added.

Prominent experts, decision makers, national and international delegates/representatives from G20 countries, knowledge partners (IIM Raipur), and academic partners (Universities/Institutions) are at the Y20 Summit.

The purpose of the Y20 Summit is to provide the youth a global perspective on current themes and allow young people an opportunity to interact with policymakers and make suggestions. The aim of Y20 is to encourage youth to think constructively about local problems, build perception that youth are active agents and not passive recipients of knowledge, an official said.

Y20 or Youth20 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20 which organised discussions and consultations pan-India.