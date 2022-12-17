Yogi Adityanath Demands Rahul's Apology, Accuses Him Of Inspiring 'anti-national' Elements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian soldiers regarding the recent India-China faceoff. Stating that the statements of the former Congress chief could inspire anti-national elements, Adityanath demanded that Rahul Gandhi and his party should apologise to the Indian soldiers for his remarks that could insult the Indian soldiers at the international level.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement is outrageous and inspires anti-national elements. It is going to insult India and the Indian Army at the international level. We strongly condemn this. During the Doklam incident, instead of respecting our soldiers, his character was evident," Yogi Adityanath said responding to the Congress leader's insulting remarks on Indian forces.

Demanding an apology from Rahu Gandhi and his party, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "We want Congress and Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the soldiers of the country and people. He should also refrain from his actions of putting the country in trouble again and again."

Yogi Adityanath's statement came after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a major controversy on Friday after he claimed that the Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh were 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts during the clash that took place on December 9.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Following Rahul Gandhi's insulting remark on security forces in the backdrop of the India-China faceoff in Tawang, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is proud of the Indian army. The soldiers who are beating the Chinese army on the border, are showing their strength. Why is 'Jaichand' Rahul Gandhi doing the work of breaking the morale of our army?"

"Let me tell Rahul Gandhi that this is not the India of 1962. Not a single inch of India's land is under anyone's control and no one has the courage to take it. We have the bravest army in the world, we are capable diplomatically... In such a situation, it is not possible that anyone can occupy even an inch of our land," Bhatia added.

Rahul Gandhi humiliates Indian jawans

Addressing the media during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long."

Calling the government's approach 'event-based', he added, "I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," he added.