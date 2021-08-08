Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Provide Free Bus Services To Women On Raksha Bandhan

After Rajasthan, now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed State Transport Corporation to provide free bus facilities for women of the state. The auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22, this year. The festival is about the relationship between brothers and sisters as the latter hopes for protection and warmth after tying rakhi on the brother's wrist. The day is about celebrating the auspicious bond between brothers and sisters.

The Yogi Adityanath Office tweeted the message while adding the free bus service would be 'for safe travel of all the women of the state'.

रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व के अवसर पर उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य परिवहन निगम, प्रदेश की समस्त महिलाओं के सुरक्षित यात्रा हेतु बसों में निःशुल्क यात्रा की सुविधा प्रदान करे: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 7, 2021

Rajasthan Government announces free travel for women on Rakshabandhan

Women and girls will be able to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22, as per the official statement quoted by PTI. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reportedly approved the proposal. According to the official statement, women and girls travelling within the borders of Rajasthan in all ordinary and express buses of roadways (except buses with AC, Volvo and All India Permit) can avail of this free-travel facility on the day.

Raksha Bandhan 2021

One of the major festivals of India, Rakhi or Rakshabandhan is to celebrate the love between brothers and sisters. The festival started after during Mahabharata times, when Drapaudi tore her saree, tied it on Shri Krishna’s wrist, and wished for their protection and warmth. In the present day times, Rakhi is tied on a brother's wrist to honor them and protect them from evil eyes.

The vent is one of the most beloved festivals in India which signifies the bond between brothers and sisters. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that many brothers and sisters do not get to meet each other in person and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Though nothing can fill the void of not meeting the family during the festival, one can easily make their brother or sister smile using video status and quotes. This year, the day will be celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. After the COVID outbreak, citizens have also started celebrating the festival online.