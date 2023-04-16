Yogi Adityanath Directs Police To Ensure Peace, Maintain Law And Order Situation In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a late-night high-level meeting with senior police officials on Saturday and instructed them to ensure peace and maintain law and order situation in the state after Atique Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by three men while police personnel was escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a scheduled checkup.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law, and order maintained in the state and the public doesn’t face any trouble," reads UP Chief Minister's official statement. He has appealed to people to avoid paying attention to rumours being spread regarding the incident and highlighted that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.

#AtiqAhmed, his brother shot dead | UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter.



Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission.

The high-level meeting given maintaining law and order situation at Adityanath's residence was attended by UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma, and other senior officials, according to news agency ANI. Adityanath has also given instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

According to Ramit Sharma, Police commissioner, Prayagraj, Atique Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for a medical checkup and while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. In the aftermath of the incident, three people have been arrested and a constable sustained a bullet injury. This incident comes two days after Atique's son and his aide were shot dead in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force team in the Jhansi district of the state.

'Crime has reached its peak in UP'

While taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that 'Crime has reached its peak in UP.' "The moral of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," he added.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, while reacting on the killing of Atique and Ashraf, said, "This shows the law and order situation of UP. This looks like a big conspiracy. There must be thorough probe and judicial inquiry into this incident." He went on to demand the resignation of UP CM for the lapse of law and order situation in the state.