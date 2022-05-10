Yogi Adityanath Directs To Open UP Govt Office In Mumbai To Aid Migrant Workers From State

In an attempt to aid Uttar Pradesh migrant workers in Mumbai, the Yogi Adityanath led government has decided to open a UP government office in the city. The Uttar Pradesh government plans to open a new office in Mumbai to help "Mumbaikars of UP" in the city invest in their state, protect their interests, and ensure their social security.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to establish a UP office in the capital of Maharashtra so as to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time for a job or business, according to a government statement. The UP government's creative idea would not only protect the interests of the thousands of UP residents residing in Mumbai but will also allow them to invest in their home state and contribute to its progress, according to the statement. Migrants in Mumbai would be informed about the opportunities for investment in tourism, culture, and other industries in UP through the proposed office, and will be encouraged to establish businesses in the state as well, the statement added.

Other workers will benefit from the proposed office's plans, which will make it easier for them to come to UP in the event of a crisis and find work or employment here based on their experience and abilities. Similar actions would be taken for workers in the unorganised sector to protect their interests and inform them of new opportunities, according to a government statement.

UPites in Mumbai

According to estimates, roughly 50 to 60 lakh people of North Indian heritage live among Mumbai's 1.84 crore residents, with Uttar Pradesh having the greatest population. The residents of Uttar Pradesh have made significant contributions to Mumbai's industry, service sector, retail commerce, transportation, and food business. They play an important role in the lives of Mumbai residents in a variety of ways. In the fields of industry and startups, UPites have also made significant contributions in Mumbai. UP entrepreneurs make significant contributions to industries such as information technology, cinema, television, manufacturing, banking, food processing, etc, according to a government statement.

A huge number of people from Uttar Pradesh work in the unorganised sector in Mumbai. They had to return to their home state in significant numbers in the last two years due to the Covid catastrophe and lockdown, and at the time, the Yogi government had a massive strategy in place to ensure that they were not only securely transported to UP but also to their home regions, the statement further added.