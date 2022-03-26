UP CM Yogi Announces First 2.0 Cabinet Decision, Free Ration Scheme Extended By 3 Months

In his first decision after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, Yogi Adityanath announced to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. The Chief Minister held his first cabinet meeting with the ministers on Saturday where the decision was taken. Further detailing upon the extension of the scheme, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the govt will spend Rs 3,270 Cr for the benefit of the citizens.

The free ration scheme was initiated when the COVID-19 spread was at its peak and it was supposed to end in March 2022 however it has been now extended.

Yogi Adityanath chairs first cabinet meeting

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, Yogi Adityanath scheduled his first cabinet meeting at 10 am in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he was designed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of protem speaker in Raj Bhawan at 11 am. Later, at 11:30 am, the UP CM addressed Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. On Friday, hours after taking the oath, Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanagth's swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony on Friday had in attendance around 85,000 people. Yogi government 2.0 comprises 52 ministers, who also took the oath of office alongside CM Adityanath. Taking to Twitter hours after the swearing-in ceremony, CM Yogi congratulated the ministers and showed faith in their capabilities to fulfil the vision of Antyodaya by meeting the expectations of the people.

The ministers, ahead of the meeting with CM had collectively assured to fulfil promises made ahead of the elections and also thanked the BJP leadership for giving them a chance and trusting them.

Breaking a 37-year-old jinx, Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The event was marked with the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The Yogi government 2.0 includes 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

Image: Koo@SureshKhanna