Yogi Adityanath Fires Salvos At Akhilesh Yadav, Predicts 'BJP Win In 2024, 2027 And 2032'

In a scathing attack on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in response to his speech in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath stated the Samajwadi Party will not get a single seat in the upcoming General Elections in 2024. “Our Government will be formed again not just in 2024, but also in 2027 and 2032,” he said. He was speaking in the special three-day Assembly session called to discuss the floods and drought situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on multiple occasions recently projected a big win for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While replying on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the PM on August 10 said, "In a way, the Opposition's no-confidence motion has been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (The opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people."

Yogi Adityanath further said that for the BJP, the people of the state are like a family. However, for the opposition, they are nothing less than a vote bank. “Within the state, 10 crore people are benefiting from Ayushman Bharat; it may be a caste issue for you, or it may be a vote bank issue. For us, the citizen of UP is a part of the family. We inherited a dilapidated system; it will undoubtedly take time to improve it, but the crowd gathered there indicates that people's trust in this system has grown. The facilities have improved over time,” Yogi said.

‘2024 mein khaata bhi nahi khulne vala’: Yogi Adityanath

“The public did not trust you, which is why they rejected you....People didn't vote for you, they rejected you once again....2024 mein khaata bhi nahi khulne wala," he added. Comparing the performance of his government and the erstwhile SP dispensations in the state on the front of handling Encephalitis, Yogi Adityanath said the disease claimed the lives of 50,000 children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh over a span of 40 years.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) had the opportunity to govern the state four times. It is alarming to note that 90 percent of the deceased children came from Dalits, minorities, and the most backward castes. Was there no ‘PDA’ (pichde, Dalit and alpashankhak) here? What were your chief ministers doing then? And you also got a chance of five years,” he said.

However now, Encephalitis has been completely eradicated by the BJP government in their first term. Encephalitis is no longer present in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Saharanpur.

The Chief Minister pointed out that if there is talk of India's agriculture, then the word ‘Bari’ is also associated with it. “Animal husbandry is also a part of it. And the bull you are talking about is also a part of that. In your time, the Bull was handed over to slaughter, in our time, this animal remains a part of the wealth.” Furthermore, the CM lashed out at SP chief Yadav for not speaking on the flood and the drought issue except for one occasion during his one-hour speech.

“I had been listening to the leader of the opposition party for the last hour, and in a one-hour speech on flood and drought issues, he only mentioned Gorakhpur's water logging and nothing else. Observing the statements of the leader of the opposition party, it appeared evident that the mandates of 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were not given by the public just like that,” said CM Yogi and emphasized that the welfare of the farmer has never been a priority for the SP. “The farmers have no caste or religion. For farmers, there is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, and soil health card,” he said.

‘How is one trillion dollar economy possible without helping the farmer?’: SP chief

Without helping the farmer and the agricultural sector, Uttar Pradesh cannot achieve the milestone of becoming a one trillion dollar economy as envisaged by the BJP government said SP chief and ex-chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. “We are being shown the one trillion economy dream. How is it possible without helping the farmer?, how is it possible without reforming the agricultural sector? (In a recent media interview) when the head of assembly was asked which sectors are performing the best, he answered Infrastructure, roads, waterways, expressways, and airways. Where are you working in the waterways sector?.”

Taking on the Yogi Adityanath government on various fronts Akhilesh Yadav further added,

"While you are talking about opening the doors of export for the farmers, how much has been exported till now? Trees are being cut in Ayodhya, plantation of trees is being shown on paper but forests are not visible. What happened to the crop insurance scheme? Will you be providing a market to the farmers? There has been no progress on sustainable goal discussion. We haven't spoken on electricity yet."