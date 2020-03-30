In Huge Step, Yogi's UP Govt Transfers Rs 611 Cr To 27.5 Lakh Workers Amid Covid Lockdown

Providing big relief to the workers in the state during the 21-day lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred Rs 611 Crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 Lakh holders under MGNREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. Yogi Adityanath also interacted with a few of them through video-conference and informed them about the scheme.

The Centre had earlier announced a DBT component of its Coronavirus relief package specifically pertaining to the national employment guarantee scheme, with the minimum wage rising to Rs 202 from Rs 182, ensuring 5 crore families get a Rs 2000 increment

Yogi Adityanath to visit Noida

According to news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath will visit Noida on Monday afternoon to take cognisance of the plight of the situation of migrant workers, returning from Delhi. He will also inspect the Control Room located in Delhi. He will stay in Delhi overnight and visit Ghaziabad and Meerut on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed the people of the state who are located outside to stay in their respective states and not worry about the safety of their family and friends as the UP government is ensuring their complete safety.

"PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown and has requested them to stay indoors. It is our responsibility for the sake of our health to stay indoors. We all know that the daily wage earners and other's incomes will be affected. Keeping that in mind, PM Modi has announced a financial package of Rs. one lakh seventy-five thousand crores. The companies, which have been closed during the lockdown period, will have to pay their employees salary," he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed the government officers to find daily wage labourers and poor people and give "each of them Rs 1000 from the government's pocket."

"I request the house owners to not take rent from their tenants who are poor or are daily wage labourers," he said while adding that "electricity and water will not be disconnected even if people are not able to pay their bills."

COVID-19 confirmed cases jump above 1070

There are 75 positive cases of Coronavirus in the state with 17 people being discharged. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071, including 942 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. So far, 29 deaths due to the infection have been reported while 99 individuals have recovered and discharged.

