UP: Yogi Adityanath Govt Builds Houses For Poor On Mafia Land

In a classic example of hitting two birds with one stone, the 'double engine government' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have built homes for the poor on land that were encroached by the mafia. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a scheme committed to provide homes to the poor, the government has constructed houses for the needy in Lukarganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The land used to build these houses once belonged to late gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in its bid against the mafia, had taken back the land that was encroached by Atiq and his gang. Putting the space to a noble use, the Central government built these houses for the poor.

The houses will soon be inaugurated and the possession will be given to their rightful owners.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will hand over the keys to selected beneficiaries of the 76 affordable housing units constructed for the poor later today at an event.

Yogi Adityanath, on December 26, 2021, laid the foundation stone for the housing project on this 1731-square-metre site in the Lukerganj area of the city.

The selection of the beneficiaries was done through lottery system. On June, 6 lottery of these 76 flats was taken out. A total of 6,030 people participated in the lottery for these flats in the housing scheme.