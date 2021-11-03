Yogi Adityanath Govt To Light 9 Lakh Diyas On Banks Of River Saryu In Ayodhya

Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to host the annual Deepotsav on Wednesday, November 3. As a part of it, a total of 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas will be lit across the holy city of Ayodhya out of which nine lakh diyas will be lit alone on the banks of river Saryu.

The mega festival will also mark the last event of the Yogi Adityanath government before the state goes into Assembly elections next year. Speaking on the same, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the nine lakh diyas will represent the houses provided to people under the PM Awas Yojana Urban. Speaking on the same, he said that the state government has provided houses to 43 lakh people so far under the rural and urban schemes.

#Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an imp event of the nation & world. This yr in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural & Urban schemes: UP CM pic.twitter.com/I7mIjOmRtV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2021

The CM also took to Twitter for extending his greetings of Diwali and wrote, 'My appeal is that the people's representatives, officers, and employees should celebrate Diwali festival with full enthusiasm and joy with anyone deprived and needy family.'

दीप से दीप जलाने और व्यक्ति से व्यक्ति को जोड़ने का पर्व है दीपोत्सव।



मेरी अपील है कि सभी मा. जनप्रतिनिधि गण, अधिकारी व कर्मचारी गण किसी एक वंचित एवं जरूरतमंद परिवार के संग दीपावली पर्व को पूरे उत्साह व आनंद के साथ मनाएं।



इसी में पर्व की सार्थकता है।



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 2, 2021

Deepotsav 2021

The annual Deepotsav event which is celebrated by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government witnesses millions of diyas lit every year on the occasion of Diwali. As a part of this, the state government will light 12 lakh diyas in Ayodhya during the festival out of which nine lakh diyas will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi and Saryu Ghat. Other than that, three lakh diyas will be lit in the temples and the monasteries.

With such preparations, the Yogi government is looking forward to setting a unique Guinness World record for lighting lamps in Ram Ki Paidi.

The event which marks the start of Diwali celebrations will be inaugurated formally by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. The diyas will be lit later today between 6:00-6:30 PM in the presence of CM Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy. Apart from that, many other programs will be also held during the event. Being celebrated for the fifth consecutive year, special preparations are made by the state government.



(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)