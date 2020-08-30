Yogi Adityanath Hails UP's Fight Against COVID-19; Cites Positivity & Death Rate

Hailing Uttar Pradesh's fight against Coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government is firmly fighting against COVID-19 and the State is comparatively in a much better stage. Citing the lower positivity and death rate, Yogi said that there is a sharp decline in the number of patients and deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Japanese Encephalitis Syndrome (JES) including other vector-borne diseases after Swachh Bharat Mission and Cleanliness drives in the State.

According to the Health Department, the positivity rate in the State was 4.7 percent while the recovery rate was 74.25 percent. The fatality rate for COVID-19 is decreased to 1.52 percent in the State. Among the positive cases, there are 70 percent males and 30 percent females.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to maintain special vigil in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur and further strengthen the medical facilities in the four districts in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed the need for continuing all efforts to break the chain of the infection, for which, he said surveillance, contact-tracing, and door-to-door survey also have an important role to play along with medical testing, an official release issued here said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

Sixty-two more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh pushing the death toll to 3,356, while 5,684 new cases took the state's infection tally to 2,19,457, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday. The latest COVID-19 deaths reported include seven fatalities each in Kanpur and Prayagraj and four in Bareilly, the statement said.

Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Hapur, and Amroha each reported three COVID-19 fatalities, while Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Basti, Unnao, and Bijnor each reported two coronavirus deaths, it said.

(Image credits: PTI)