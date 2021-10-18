Yogi Adityanath Hits Out At 'dynastic' SP Party, Says '2022 Election Picture Is Now Clear'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly on Monday as BJP-backed SP rebel candidate Nitin Agarwal was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Nitin Agarwal beat Narendra Verma by a margin of 244 votes. While Agarwal bagged 304 votes, Verma got 60 votes in the polling held in the Assembly premises through ballot paper. A total of 368 votes were cast, out of which four were declared invalid. The opposition BSP and Congress MLAs had reportedly boycotted the election.

Uttar Pradesh CM bashes Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party for pursuing a dynastic approach

UP CM lambasted the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party for being an anti-youth party. The CM said, "They (SP party) have internal rifts. The party belongs to one family. For us whole of the state is a family."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath compared this with the BJP party in charge of the state and stated that they have always represented the youth and worked towards people's development. The UP CM, while criticising the SP, said that he had faith that his party would rise again above the dynastic approach and delve into larger perspectives.

The UP CM, while making these claims, also said that his party put in the efforts to establish communication. The CM added that the BJP had also conducted an all-party meet during COVID whereas SP never indulged itself in any such efforts towards managing the challenges brought up by COVID.

Yogi Adityanath congratulates Nitin Agrawal on being elected as Vice Chairman

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his address in the state Assembly said that the picture of the 2022 legislative assembly election was now clear.

Yogi Adityanath congratulated Nitin Agrawal on being elected as Vice Chairman. He said, "He is a member of the largest opposition party. His appointment was in line with the constitution."

Yogi Adityanath, in his speech, wished the delegates present there as India is in the midst of a festive season. The UP CM said, "Following tradition and modesty must be maintained in the Assembly while having discussions."

