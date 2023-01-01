Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janata Darshan' On New Year

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janata Darshan' here with almost 300 people in attendance who shared their complaints with him.

According to a government press statement, the CM gave people his assurance that their complaints will be looked into.

"The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily," Adityanath said.

He also said that no girl child will have to quit pursuing higher education, and no sick person will be denied treatment for lack of money.

Injustice should not be done to anyone, he said, as he directed the police and revenue departments to look into people’s complaints and dispose of the matters with full disclosure.

