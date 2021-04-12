Yogi Adityanath Holds Review Meet, Urges People To Follow COVID Protocols Amid Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a COVID-19 review meeting with state authorities in the wake of the alarming surge in infections across the country. While addressing a press conference, Adityanath urged the people to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour diligently especially at the time of the upcoming festivals. He opined that the cooperation of people will be important as it will help protect from infection

The CM's appeal comes in view of the festival of Navratri and Ramzan which is to begin on April 13, Tuesday. People of the Hindu community celebrate the festival of Navratri and Ram Navami by visiting temples and observing Jagran, whereas people of the Muslim community observe fasting during the month of Ramzan and celebrate the festival by visiting relatives and peers.

"From tomorrow there are some festivals. From tomorrow, Navratri will start. Usually, there is crowd at the temples and Jagran and the programs of Ram Navami are organised. Ramzan is also coming. So we have to stay away from crowds at all cost and follow Covid-19 protocols. People should refrain from overcrowding in religious places at any given time," Yogi Adityanath said.

He also stated that the surge in Covid-19 cases is higher in urban areas while stressing on maintaining strict vigilance on containment zones.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned the 'Tika Utsav' - a mega vaccination drive that has been held across the country to innoculate against COVID-19 from April 11 to 14. April 11 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and April 14 as the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Yesterday alone, more than 3 lakh vaccinations were conducted in Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath said while speaking on the Tika Utsav.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 13,685 new COVID-19 cases while 72 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,224, according to a senior official, PTI reported. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,05,619 and the active caseload is 81,576. Meanwhile, India on Monday reported the highest-ever single-day rise of 1,68,912 cases of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

To bolster the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Monday gave a green signal to the emergency use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, while the indigenous vaccines Covaxin and Covisield are already being used to innoculate the citizens across the country who are 45 years and above. While the Serum Institute made Covishield and Bharat Biotech made Covaxin is used for vaccination across the country and also being exported to various other countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative of the Central Government, the Centre is also in talks with the Russian administration for manufacturing of Sputnik V in India. India has also become the fastest country to complete one crore vaccinations, in 85 days as against the US which achieved the mammoth task in 89 days and China in 102 days.

