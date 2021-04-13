Yogi Adityanath Holds Virtual Interaction With Religious Leaders Amid COVID-19 Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with the religious leaders of the state in view of the festivals amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. During the virtual interaction, Yogi Adityanath listened to the suggestions and grievances of the religious leaders and thanked them for supporting the government in the fight against the pandemic. The CM also reminded that the situation of coronavirus can be controlled only through maintaining discipline and following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He highlighted that even developed countries despite having state-of-the-art health infrastructures were struggling to control the pandemic while stressing the fact that the pandemic can be brought under control by strictly adhering to the guidelines and protocols.

"This is the biggest fight to save humanity. Wherever there has been negligence, the countries have suffered a lot despite having developed infrastructure, but the results have been great wherever people have inculcated COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. And hence we have focused more on discipline and it has yielded results for us in the past. Hence we are once again calling upon the religious leaders in this regards," Yogi Adityanath said.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh CM has directed the authorities to implement the "testing-tracking-treatment" strategy to control the surge of the virus infection. He also directed them to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, and ambulance services.

1.5 lakh RTPCR tests should be conducted in a day, Yogi Adityanath said while directing the authorities to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the state. He also asked them to establish laboratories in 12 districts of the state.

"There will be labs in Amethi, Auraiya, Bijnor, Kushinagar. Labs to be built in Deoria, Mau, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra. Labs will also be built at Bulandshahar, Sitapur, Mahoba, Kasganj," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on Monday in view of the festivals of Navratri and Ramzan when people will flock to temples and mosques to offer prayers and organise religious events.

Adityanath urged the people to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour diligently especially at the time of the upcoming festivals. He opined that the cooperation of people will be important as it will help protect from infection. He also stated that the surge in Covid-19 cases is higher in urban areas while stressing on maintaining strict vigilance on containment zones.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980. The state recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, as reported by PTI. Over 80 lakh persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.