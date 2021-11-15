Yogi Adityanath Installs Retrieved Maa Annapurna's Idol At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Maa Annapurna's idol Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The idol refers to the one stolen from then Benaras about 100 years ago which was retrieved from Canada on October 15. The authorities of the UP government received the stone statue from the Archaeological Survey of India in a religious ceremony on November 11.

On Sunday night, the four-day long 'Shobha Yatra' of Maa Annapurna was concluded with the arrival of the idol in Varanasi. Also, before reaching the final destination, Maa Annapurna's idol was received with fanfare across many towns including Kasganj, Kanpur, Ayodhya.

During the ceremony, the idol of Maa Annapurna was seen donning a red lehenga with a silver chhatri (umbrella) placed on her head and it sat elegantly on a grand wooden throne. The idol is 17cm in height, 9cm in breadth and 4cm thick. Notably, in Hindu mythology, the deity is considered the Goddess of food and nourishment.

Canada returns Maa Annapurna's rare idol to India

The rare idol was stolen around 100 years ago and will now be placed in the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The idol of Goddess Annapurna which was retrieved from Ottawa, Canada and has been received by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on 15th October, will begin its journey on 11th November for its rightful place at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh," the Ministry of Culture had stated.

"Since 1976, 55 idols have been returned to India. Out of the 55 antiquities, 42 were returned after 2014 with the Annapurna Devi being the last addition to this," it added

According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, at least 42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to the country since the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi began. During a span of 37 years between 1976 and 2013, only 13 rare statues and paintings were brought back to India. As of now, the government of India has identified more than 157 sculptures and paintings that are under the control of foreign countries but originally belonged to India and were taken out of the country illegally. The government has already begun discussions to bring them back to India. The government is making efforts to bring idols from Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium. The country is also trying to retrieve more than 100 idols from the United States of America.