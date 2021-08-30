Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Take Preventive Measures Amid Spike In Viral Fever

After high cases of viral fever were reported from several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strictly instructed all the concerned authorities to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Meanwhile, special teams have been deployed in the affected areas and CM Adityanath has been taking frequent overviews regarding the matter.

CM Adityanath on viral fever cases in UP

After taking a thorough cognizance of the situation in the affected districts and the people falling ill, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that effective efforts are needed to be made for preventing the spread of communicable diseases during the rainy season. He also asserted that adequate medicines should be available at every all the hospitals and clinics for the treatment of communicable and viral diseases.

Further, talking about the necessary measures to be taken for preventing the spread of viral diseases, he gave clear instructions and said, "Cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging work should be done actively in rural and urban areas and extensive arrangements should be made to prevent waterlogging."

He also highlighted the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that the pandemic situation has been brought under control with the sincere efforts of the state government. Meanwhile, CM Adityanath is scheduled to visit the fever-affected Firozabad on Monday and look after the situation. He will also meet the concerned authorities and discuss the serious condition.

Viral fever threat in Uttar Pradesh

Over the past few days, several cases of viral fever and dengue have been reported from the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Mathura, Etah-Kasganj, Mainpuri, and Firozabad. Firozabad has been said to report the maximum number of cases.

According to recent updates, viral fever has till now claimed the lives of more than 60 people including children. The minors are said to be the worst affected. The patients were reporting several symptoms including high fever, fall in platelet count, and dehydration. Also, many had dengue symptoms. Health authorities have instructing people to stay aware regarding the vector-borne diseases recently taking a toll on the people in the state.

Earlier, on Thursday, a high alert was issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration and instructed its health workers to pay more attention to patients with a high fever.

(Image Credits: PTI)