Yogi Adityanath Invokes 2002 Train Carnage During Godhra Rally; Takes Swipe At Congress

On the Gujarat election campaign trail, UP CM Yogi Adityanath evoked the 2002 Godhra train carnage in which 59 Hindu pilgrims and Karsevaks lost their lives. Addressing a public meeting in Godhra after participating in a roadshow on Tuesday, Adityanath asserted that the construction of the Ram Mandir was an honour for the followers of Lord Ram in Godhra. Accusing the Congress party of disrespecting faith, he highlighted that the NDA government had also initiated the work pertaining to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Remember, 20 years ago, in this Godhra, Ram Bhakts had to sacrifice their lives for the formation of the Ram Mandir. Owing to the resolve and leadership of PM Modi, the construction of Ram Mandir has started. The temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is an honour of the faith of India and a feeling of respect towards the Ram Bhakts of Godhra. Today, the country's faith is being respected today."

The UP CM added, "We have a cure for every illness. Modi Ji is treating the illness given by Congress. The issue of terrorism has been resolved. Congress used to insult religion. Modi Ji has respected religion."

Election scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. While AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat. The state will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the results shall be declared on December 8.