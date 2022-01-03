Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off COVID Vaccine Drive For Kids In UP, Thanks Centre For Free Jabs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 from a Civil Hospital in Lucknow. As many as 2,150 booths have been set up across the state to inoculate 1.4 crore children in this age group. CM Yogi thanked the Central government for providing vaccines free of cost to children as it did for adults.

Speaking to reporters after launching the vaccine drive, Yogi said, "There are 1.4 crore children in the age group of 15-18 in the state and 2,150 booths have been set up for their vaccination. Thirty-nine such centers have been set up in Lucknow alone. The state government expresses gratitude to the Centre for providing free vaccines for children."

The CM further informed that 20.25 crore individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in UP, of which 12.84 crores have received the first dose while 7.40 crores have received both doses.

Speaking of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus which has led to a steep rise in infections across India, Yogi said, "Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic."

He assured that an adequate number of hospital beds and vaccine doses are available in Uttar Pradesh and the state government is fully prepared. Only 8 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, out of which 3 patients are fully recovered, the CM said.

COVID-19 tally in UP

The active tally of Coronavirus infections in UP went up to 1,725 on Sunday as 552 more people tested positive within 24 hours. On January 3 and 4, a special team of the health department will review the preparations in government and private hospitals and organize a mock drill in 500 such hospitals.

“In all 1,78,831 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the report of 552 was positive for COVID-19 while 37 patients recovered in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health), in a press statement.

The overall positivity rate in the state is 1.84% while the recovery rate stands at 98.6%, said Prasad.

Image: Twitter