Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi’s Efforts In Bringing Back Maa Annapurna’s Idol From Canada

Extending his greetings to people on Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called upon all the government employees, officers including public representatives to celebrate the festivities with the poor and weaker sections of the society. Apart from that, he also spoke about the idol of Maa Annapurna which is to be soon placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Speaking about the same, he said the statue of Maa Annapurna was stolen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple 100 years back and reached the Canadian University after going through several hands.

Confirming about the same, he informed that the idol of Maa Annapurna has now been received by the Indian government and now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated efforts, it will be received by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Further expressing gratitude towards PM Modi for his dedication towards Indian culture, CM Adityanath informed that the state government will receive the idol on November 11 from New Delhi in the presence of several state ministers. Later, it will start its journey to the final resting place at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh. During this while, the idol will be taken to Kannauj on November 12, 2021, and next to Ayodhya on November 14, 2021. Finally, it will reach Varanasi on November 15 where it will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after performing appropriate rituals.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath also extended his warm wishes to the people on the occasion of the upcoming Diwali festival.

Indian government retrieves the idol of Maa Annapurna Devi from Canada

Due to the continuous efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the idol of Goddess Annapurna was retrieved from Ottawa, Canada by the Archaeological Survey of India on 15 October. Informing about the same, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said that the idol will begin its journey on 11 November.

Taking to Twitter, he appreciated PM Modi's efforts for retrieving these antiquities and further taking the discussions on his official tours abroad. Meanwhile, a total of 55 idols have returned to India since 1976 out of which 75% of the idols were returned during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image: ANI