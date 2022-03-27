Yogi Adityanath Launches Gorakhpur-Varanasi Flight; Avers 'UP Fulfilling PM Modi's Dream'

On Sunday in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated SpiceJet's Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight via video conferencing. At the meeting, which was also attended by Union Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he is proud to see UP cities connected via air routes to other cities in India.

While speaking about the new Gorakhpur to Varanasi flight from SpiceJet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "For the first time, Baba Gorakhnath's land is getting connected to Baba Vishwanath's city." Gorakhnath is associated with Gorakhpur, whereas the Vishwanath temple is located in Varanasi.

आज बाबा गोरखनाथ की धरती गोरखपुर से बाबा विश्वनाथ की धरती वाराणसी के लिए नई उड़ान आरंभ हुई है।



इस महत्वपूर्ण सेवा को आरंभ करने हेतु माननीय केंद्रीय नागर विमानन मंत्री श्री @JM_Scindia जी का हृदय से धन्यवाद!



उत्तर प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 27, 2022

CM Yogi said that he was grateful to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiyta Scindia and CMD Ajay Singh of Spicejet for the new air route between the cities of Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Speaking about the development of airports in the state of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi informed that five years ago there were only four operational airports in Uttar Pradesh.

"At present, nine airports are functioning in the state. Four years ago, just four airports in the state were connected to mere 25 destinations. Now flights for 75 destinations across the country are available from the state," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

'Better connectivity promotes development, employment'

CM Yogi said that better connectivity in the region not only saves time but also promotes development in the region. Better connectivity also provides employment, he further added.

"We have felt that in today's time, better connectivity not only saves time but also increases the possibilities of employment and promotes development in the region," UP CM Yogi said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the civil aviation sector in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is fulfilling the PM's dream.

He said, "PM had once said that even those wearing 'Hawai Chappal' will travel via air. Uttar Pradesh is fulfilling the dream of PM Modi. I hope we will take forward PM's vision of development."