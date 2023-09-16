Yogi Adityanath Launches WhatsApp Channel To Directly Communicate With UP Citizens

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday created a WhatsApp channel named 'Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh' to communicate with the common citizens, his office said. The initiative will allow people to share their concerns with the CM's office.

Taking to X, the CMO said, "For Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore citizens of the state are 'one family'. Under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment for the well-being and prosperity of every member of the ‘family’."

"For easy communication with every member of the 'Uttar Pradesh family' of the Chief Minister, who considers communication as the soul of democracy, the state government has started an official WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh’, using the powerful and simple medium of communication, WhatsApp," CMO said.

The channel will also inform citizens about government initiatives and public welfare schemes. With this endeavour, Yogi Adityanath has become the first Chief Minister to take this unique initiative of using WhatsApp to communicate with the common citizens.

On Friday, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is working diligently as the growth engine of the country. He also noted that the state has become an essential part of India's development journey in a true sense.

Addressing a summit organised by the Indian Steel Association, the chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh is working diligently as the growth engine of India. In a true sense, UP has now become an integral part of India's development journey."

He stated that over the last six years, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has seen considerable improvement. "Today there are no riots or disturbances during festivals and celebrations in the state," he said