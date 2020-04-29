Yogi Adityanath-led UP Govt Affirms 'No Irregularities' In Procurement Of PPE Kits

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government clarified that there are no irregularities in the procurement of PPE kits that were supplied to the doctors and para-medical staff across the state. According to Additional chief secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi, 3,500 PPE kits worth Rs 3.5 lakh were purchased in October 2019 by the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation for doctors and para-medical staff treating the H1N1/SARS patients in medical colleges.

He added that as the Coronavirus pandemic started, the government sent the PPE kits to the medical colleges due to the shortage. Currently, the state government is purchasing PPE kits from a central government factory in Coimbatore, DRDE in Gwalior, Heavy Vehicles Factory in Tamil Nadu and Small Arms Factory, Kanpur.

According to Awasthi, while surprise check of the quality of the kits is done by Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, there are no irregularities in the purchase of the PPE kits. He added that the earlier committees of experts, doctors and officers had approved the kits.

'Inferior quality' medical equipment

On April 17, medical workers from Uttar Pradesh who are at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 had complained about the 'inferior quality' of medical equipment provided to them. According to reports, after medical government colleges in Meerut and Noida complained about the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) failing to meet the safety standards, the institutes have been asked to return the kits.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 31,332, including 22,629 active cases. While 1007 deaths have been reported overall, around 7,696 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)