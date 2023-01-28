Yogi Adityanath-led UP Govt Gets Rs 9,000 Cr Investment Proposals In Chandigarh Roadshow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday held a roadshow here and received investment proposals worth Rs 9,000 crore for the state, said an official statement here.

The roadshow was held in Chandigarh ahead of the Global Investors' Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

The eighth and last roadshow organised in Chandigarh attained investment proposals worth Rs 9,000 crore, said the statement.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh and Minister of State Independent Charge, Home Guard, Dharamveer Prajapati were present on this occasion, it said.

They held business to government (B2G) meetings, as a result of which investors made numerous investment proposals, it added.

Twenty-six memorandum of understandings in various sectors were signed in the roadshow. With these investments coming on the ground, more than 20,000 employment opportunities will be created in the state, it said.

The ministers involved in the roadshow informed attendees about the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Uttar Pradesh.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer state in India.

"There is availability of a large number of young and skilled labour force here. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has emerged as the 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India'," said the statement.

Talking about the improved connectivity in the state, Minister of State for Agriculture Aulakh said the connectivity has improved due to the development of expressways and airports.

Minister Dharamveer Prajapati said the development of infrastructure and availability of 24-hour power has created a good climate for investment.

Investors were informed of the new industrial policy of Uttar Pradesh and the land bank present in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the investors were assured of full cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government and that their investment would be safe and protected, said the statement.