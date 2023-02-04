Yogi Adityanath Makes Bold Prediction On 2024 LS Polls; 'BJP Will Get A Bigger Mandate'

BJP will win more seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to the last elections, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking exclusively with Republic TV. He also slammed Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav and stated the people of Uttar Pradesh understand that the duo is 'dangerous for the country.'

Exuding confidence that the BJP's performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be even better than the last elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2019 the SP, BSP, Congress, and Lok Dal jointly contested the elections. Then, the BJP won 64 out of 80 seats. Post the assembly elections, Azampur and Rampur by-polls have also been won by the BJP. Uttar Pradesh will provide better results than this in 2024.”

'Chahca-Bhathija' dangerous for country: UP CM

He further added, “Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav have always been together. They even fought the assembly elections together. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh have very bitter memories of the 2012-17 rule associated with the Chahca-Bhathija. The people of Uttar Pradesh know how dangerous the pair of Chacha-Bhathija is for the country. The people will answer them.”