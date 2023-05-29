Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, saying the great farmer leader dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and labourers.

"Chaudhary Saheb believed that the country's path to development is through the streets of villages. And the 'annadata' farmer is the basis of the village's growth and prosperity. The farmers must be given top priority,” an official release said quoting the chief minister.

Today, the double-engine government in the state is working dedicatedly for the interests of farmers, he said. “The farmers of Uttar Pradesh are getting maximum benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said, adding more than 2,12,000 crore has been paid to cane farmers so far.

The Chhaprauli sugar mill, the workplace of Singh, was also renovated and revitalised by the double-engine government, he added.