Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to former chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary. He also garlanded the freedom fighter's statue installed at Yojna Bhawan in the presence of the late leader's daughter and BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Born on April 25, 1919 in Pauri Garhwal (now in Uttarakhand), Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1973 in the Congress-ruled government. He remained in the post till 1975.

Bahuguna's son Vijay Bahuguna has been the chief minister of Uttarakhand, while daughter Rita has been active in Uttar Pradesh politics for a long time. She has also been a minister in the state government led by Adityanath.

PTI AR SAB NB SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)