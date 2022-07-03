Yogi Adityanath Pledges To Free 'UP From Single-use Plastic' After Centre's Ban

Yogi Adityanath appealed for Uttar Pradesh, which is free of single-use plastic, saying it is fatal for nature and its ill effects are a global concern. Pertinently, the central government, starting from July 1, banned single-use plastic and also released a list of items (single-use plastics), defined as plastics, which are used and discarded after using just once and do not go through the recycling process.

Yogi Adityanath in his appeal said, "Single-use plastic is dangerous for rivers, oceans as well as nature as a whole. The waste generated by this and its ill effects is a matter of concern for the world. Let us resolve to make our Uttar Pradesh free from Single-Use Plastic," and also added plastics enter the food chain via various mediums and pollute the agricultural produce too.

प्रिय प्रदेश वासियो,



Single Use Plastic नदियों, महासागरों के साथ-साथ समूची प्रकृति के लिए घातक है।



इससे उत्पन्न कचरा एवं इसका दुष्प्रभाव सम्पूर्ण विश्व के लिए चिंता का विषय है।



आइए, अपने उत्तर प्रदेश को Single Use Plastic से मुक्त करने हेतु संकल्पित हों। pic.twitter.com/hszh7ia7LG — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2022

Uttar Pradesh banned single-use plastic in 2019

Informing about the initiatives undertaken by the state post the ban, Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government had already banned single-use plastic in 2019. Various departments of the state government are trying to implement the decision at multiple levels. The government has partnered with GIZ India to create awareness among the masses about plastic management and the alternatives to single-use plastic. Under the campaign, the 734 Municipal Corporations in the state have mobilised various programmes like - Plastic collection drive, maha safai abhiyan, eco mela, UP Kothan, setting up of a barthan thela bank, Ghat cleanliness drives, honouring the cleanliness workers, etc."

"People have also been apprised about the various alternatives to single-use plastic like composable carry bags. Students of school colleges, NCC cadets, Scout-Guides volunteers, self-help groups, citizen organisations have been involved in the plastic collection drive in order to enhance people's participation," he added.

Single-use plastic banned in India from July 1

The ban on single-use plastics in India came into effect from July 1.

The detrimental effects and threats that littered single-use plastic products pose to both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems are globally recognised.

The banned items include:

Earbuds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks

Ice-cream sticks

Polystyrene i.e. thermocol for decoration

Plates, cups, glasses

Cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes

Invitation cards

Cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns and stirrers

Image: PTI