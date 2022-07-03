Last Updated:

Yogi Adityanath Pledges To Free 'UP From Single-use Plastic' After Centre's Ban

Yogi Adityanath appealed for Uttar Pradesh, which is free of single use plastic, saying it is fatal for nature and its ill-effects are a global concern

Abhishek Raval
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath appealed for Uttar Pradesh, which is free of single-use plastic, saying it is fatal for nature and its ill effects are a global concern. Pertinently, the central government, starting from July 1, banned single-use plastic and also released a list of items (single-use plastics), defined as plastics, which are used and discarded after using just once and do not go through the recycling process.

Yogi Adityanath in his appeal said, "Single-use plastic is dangerous for rivers, oceans as well as nature as a whole. The waste generated by this and its ill effects is a matter of concern for the world. Let us resolve to make our Uttar Pradesh free from Single-Use Plastic," and also added plastics enter the food chain via various mediums and pollute the agricultural produce too.

Uttar Pradesh banned single-use plastic in 2019

Informing about the initiatives undertaken by the state post the ban, Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh government had already banned single-use plastic in 2019. Various departments of the state government are trying to implement the decision at multiple levels. The government has partnered with GIZ India to create awareness among the masses about plastic management and the alternatives to single-use plastic. Under the campaign, the 734 Municipal Corporations in the state have mobilised various programmes like - Plastic collection drive, maha safai abhiyan, eco mela, UP Kothan, setting up of a barthan thela bank, Ghat cleanliness drives, honouring the cleanliness workers, etc."

"People have also been apprised about the various alternatives to single-use plastic like composable carry bags. Students of school colleges, NCC cadets, Scout-Guides volunteers, self-help groups, citizen organisations have been involved in the plastic collection drive in order to enhance people's participation," he added.

Single-use plastic banned in India from July 1

The ban on single-use plastics in India came into effect from July 1. 

The detrimental effects and threats that littered single-use plastic products pose to both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems are globally recognised.

The banned items include:

  • Earbuds with plastic sticks
  • Plastic sticks for balloons
  • Plastic flags
  • Candy sticks
  • Ice-cream sticks
  • Polystyrene i.e. thermocol for decoration
  • Plates, cups, glasses
  • Cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays
  • Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes
  • Invitation cards
  • Cigarette packets
  • Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns and stirrers

 

