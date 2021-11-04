Yogi Adityanath Says Ayodhya Progressing, Becoming Important Destination For Pilgrims

On the occasion of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, November 4, offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said Ayodhya is progressing towards becoming one of the important Hindu pilgrimage destinations in the world.

Chief Minister said, "Now the country's money, Uttar Pradesh's money is being invested for the development of Hindu pilgrimage which shouldn't be misused".

He added that the state must ensure no obstacle arose in the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Expressing his joy over Ayodhya being lit on Diwali, Yogi Adityanath said, "Who would be happier than you today! After all, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram is lit up with the lamps of faith and the ancient glory of Ayodhya Ji is being restored".

Earlier on November 3, during the grand Diwali celebrations 'Deepotsav' at Ayodhya, CM had said, "No power in the world can stop the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya by the year 2023".

While wishing the country on Diwali, Yogi Adityanth wrote on Twitter, "May every house be illuminated with the light of happiness, peace, prosperity, and health by the grace of Maa Lakshmi. May the hearts of all human beings be illuminated with the aura of truth by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. May this festival become a factor of auspiciousness and happiness for the entire creation."

Yogi Adityanath govt lights 9 lakh diyas in Ayodhya

On November 3, around 9 lakh diyas were lit up the banks of the Saryu, in Ayodhya, setting a Guinness World Record for lighting the maximum number of earthen lamps. UP CM had announced the lighting of 9 lakh diyas as a representation of the 9 lakh houses given to people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. He further informed that the UP government has provided houses to 43 lakh people so far in rural and urban areas.

(Image: ANI)