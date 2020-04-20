Yogi Adityanath Says He Won't Attend Father's Funeral In Delhi Abiding By Lockdown Rules

After the demise of his father Anand Singh Bisht, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that he would not be attending his father's funeral abiding by the rules of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Yogi Adityanath's father passed away in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at 10.44am on Monday. The 89 year-old had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been on ventilation since March 13. He passed away due to multiple organ failure in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Food For All Those In Need, No Identification Required

Yogi Adiyanath paid his respects to his father in a letter and stated that he would not take part in the last rites of his father which will be held on April 21 in Delhi, adding that he would only be able to do so after the lockdown ends. He also urged his family to keep the last rites limited to a few people following the rules of the lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state. pic.twitter.com/PPjy9xxLgB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

Read: Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Moradabad Incident; Accused To Be Booked Under NSA

Yogi's father's body will be taken back to Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Anand Singh Bisht was brought up in the Panchur village of Uttarakhand's Yamkeshwar area. He had retired as forest ranger from the state Forest Department in 1991. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver. Several leaders including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath have condoled the death of Adityanth's father.

Read: Yogi Adityanath Pilots Experiment; Offers Sugar In Lieu Of Cash To Sugarcane Farmers