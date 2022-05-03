Yogi Adityanath Sends Eid, Akshaya Tritya Greetings, Lauds UP For 'respecting Law Of Land'

Amid the intensifying socio-political situation across many states of India, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath while passing on his greetings on the festive day of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya, lauded the people of the state for not celebrating religious festivals on roads. On May 3, Tuesday, India is celebrating three major festivals namely Eid, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

The UP CM went on to state that the celebration of festivals at home will pave the road for a healthy and harmonious society. Yogi Adityanath further stressed the importance of following the rule of law saying, "It is necessary to have respect for faith and rule of law together."

CM Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence that the decision of the people to not bring their festivals on the road will become the basis for the development of Uttar Pradesh. He said, "The people of the state have taken a good initiative by not organizing them on the roads. This will become the basis for the development of the state and the self-reliance of the citizens."

Uttar Pradesh CM on loudspeaker row

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on the ever-growing loudspeaker row, said that the loudspeakers from religious places around Uttar Pradesh were removed without any controversy. It is pertinent to mention here that over 37,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from all religious places and the volume of over 42,000 loudspeakers was recalibrated to limits (decibel levels) as per the court order.

The aforementioned move was appreciated by MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who is demanding the same be implemented in Maharashtra. Notably, the MNS supremo is eyeing the removal of all unauthorised loudspeakers from the Mosques in Maharashtra to avoid social problems. Importantly, Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum of May 4 to the ruling MVA government, asking them to remove all the loudspeakers.

Appreciating the move of CM Yogi Adityanath, Thackeray said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails."