Yogi Adityanath Takes Initiatives To Tackle COVID-19 And Black Fungus In Uttar Pradesh

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced several measures after he chaired a meeting with Team-9, formed by the UP government to deal with the second wave of the pandemic, and issued fresh directions to encounter the spread of the virus.

While focusing on surge in Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, CM Yogi said, "Black fungus infection is seen in certain people in the post-Covid stage. In many districts, infected patients are under treatment. In consultation with the State Level Health Expert Committee, complete arrangements should be made for the treatment of people affected by black fungus. Ensure adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of black fungus in all districts."

Talking about the possibility of a third wave and measures to curb it, he added, "In the last four years, Uttar Pradesh has done well in the direction of health infrastructure development. Experts are also anticipating the third wave. In such a situation, special action is necessary for respect of repairing, functionalization, dyeing of premises, hygiene, and adequate availability of manpower in the CHC and PHC of all the districts of the state. Cooperation of honorable MPs and MLAs from the Mayor, Chairman, and Councilors of urban bodies is expected in this work."

"A detailed action plan should be prepared by the Women and Child Development Department. The needs of the newborn, baby, child, teenager, should be taken into consideration while preparing the action plan," the UP CM instructed.

CM Yogi also appealed to those eligible to get inoculated, saying vaccination is a safeguard against COVID-19. Adityanath, who visited Jhansi and Chitrakoot, said the test, trace, and treat strategy has helped in tackling the situation in the state. The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements of COVID management in the Chitrakoot division and inspected Badokhar Khurd village, according to a statement. After the inspection, he held a meeting with officials and public representatives in the Government Medical College. He also visited the Covid Command Centre in Chitrakoot and reviewed the work.

COVID In UP

With 234 more coronavirus-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 19,209, while 4,844 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,69,891. Of the new deaths, Jhansi recorded 21 fatalities, followed by Lucknow 18, Varanasi 15, Ayodhya 14, Agra 11, and 10 each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur-Khiri, and Basti.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, state capital Lucknow reported 301 cases, Meerut 297, Saharanpur 264, Varanasi 245 and Gorakhpur 201. In the past 24 hours, 14,086 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,65,802.

(With Agency Inputs)