Yogi Adityanath Takes On Oppn, Sets Uttar Pradesh Agenda On Assembly Floor | Top Quotes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday was in no mood to let go of any allegations made by the opposition on the government. In a stinging attack at the Opposition, Adityanath said, "A government should be one, which works for every citizen facing the challenges up front, not the one which dodges the challenges and runs away from them. A government should work sensitively towards the upliftment of citizens, while keeping a zero tolerance approach towards crime and corruption and our government has been successfully working in the state on these commitments."

With eye on a trillion strong economy, here's what Yogi Adityanath said: