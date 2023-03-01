Yogi Adityanath Takes On Oppn, Sets Uttar Pradesh Agenda On Assembly Floor | Top Quotes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday was in no mood to let go of any allegations made by the opposition on the government. In a stinging attack at the Opposition, Adityanath said, "A government should be one, which works for every citizen facing the challenges up front, not the one which dodges the challenges and runs away from them. A government should work sensitively towards the upliftment of citizens, while keeping a zero tolerance approach towards crime and corruption and our government has been successfully working in the state on these commitments."
With eye on a trillion strong economy, here's what Yogi Adityanath said:
- The state's government is working towards the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (everyone's association, everyone's evolution).
- "We were elected again by the people of the state, because we worked sensitively and devotedly towards the development of the state with full commitment."
- "We will have to discuss the past 6 years of the state, if we want to talk about the UP's budget 2023-24. When we look back at the last six years, we will get to know that the budget size of the state has increased more than double, from 3.4 lakh crore for 2016-17 to 6.9 lakh crore for 2023-24."
- "The state's budget presents two-fold development in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and an increase in per capita income."
- "Our government has made provision of 'one district one product' creating ample opportunities to make poors self-reliant and also to reward and acknowledge artisans, artists, craftsmen etc in the state, while, the Samajwadi Party government made scheme of 'one district one mafia' and handed over the state to them."
- "To make India a 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh needs to contribute in achieving the goal and with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is working firmly on it. We are working to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion economy."
- "UP's contribution to the country's GDP is only 8 percent at present and we are working to increase the state's contribution by 15 to 20 percent in the near future."
- "Banking trade in the last six years has gone up vastly. It was 12.79 lakh crore during the year 2012 to 2017, which has gone up to 22.06 lakh crore between the year 2017 to 2022. Increase in capital of the banks has increased the percent of loans given to the youths, entrepreneurs and businessmen, further bringing for them new investment opportunities and helping them attain their aspirations."
- "We proved the myth wrong created by the opposition that if the state's Chief Minister visited Noida, he would lose the assembly elections."